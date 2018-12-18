Trump Wishes Flynn ‘Good Luck’ Ahead Of Sentencing

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump wished his former national security advisor Mike Flynn luck in court as he is set to be sentenced after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI, in a Tuesday morning tweet.

Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn reacts at a campaign event for then Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Herndon, Virginia, U.S., October 3, 2016. Picture taken October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Flynn’s lawyers maintain that the case against him was brought with malice by the FBI, which was attempting to trap him into perjuring himself. Flynn’s guilty plea to special counsel Robert Mueller was in exchange for cooperation with the special counsel’s investigation to avoid other charges. Flynn’s lobbyist associates for the government of Turkey predating his work as national security advisor were charged Monday.

Mueller’s team released a summary of the FBI’s initial interactions with Flynn, during which they say he lied to the FBI. Mueller’s critics say that Flynn was deceived by FBI agents into not understanding the gravity of his conversation and that he was goaded into perjuring himself in order to use it against him as leverage.

U.S. President Donald Trump (L-R), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Trump has defended his former national security advisor in recent days, telling Fox News Thursday, “they took a general that they say didn’t lie, and they convinced them that he did lie, made some kind of a deal. Now they are recommending no time. You know why? Them they are embarrassed that they got caught.”

The president has also tweeted previously about this case, saying:

