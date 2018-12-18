Trump Accuses Twitter, Facebook, Google Of Censorship

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump accused Facebook, Twitter, and Google of censoring accounts and making it more difficult to find conservative personalities, in a Tuesday morning tweet.

US President Donald Trump stepped up his criticism of internet firms Tuesday, August 28, 2018, hours after attacking Google over what he called “bias” against him and his supporters. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE and Nicolas ASFOURI / AFP)

Trump has long believed that these Silicon Valley behemoths are censoring conservative viewpoints, tweeting his anger at the companies on several occasions.

The president also went after these companies in August during a meeting, telling reporters, “I think that Google and Facebook and Twitter, I think they treat conservatives and Republicans very unfairly. I could tell you that I have personal experience.”

“You know what we want? Not regulation, we want fairness,” he added. “We want fairness and we are all very happy. I mean. I’m president. You’re talking about a tremendous amount of people. We want to see fairness. Very important.”

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 19: U.S. President Donald Trump (2nd L) welcomes members of his American Technology Council, including (L-R) Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in the State Dining Room of the White House June 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. According to the White House, the council's goal is "to explore how to transform and modernize government information technology." (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 19: U.S. President Donald Trump (2nd L) welcomes members of his American Technology Council, including (L-R) Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in the State Dining Room of the White House June 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. According to the White House, the council’s goal is “to explore how to transform and modernize government information technology.” (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(L-R) Amazon's chief Jeff Bezos, Larry Page of Alphabet, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Vice President elect Mike Pence, President-elect Donald Trump, Peter Thiel, co-founder and former CEO of PayPal, Tim Cook of Apple and Safra Catz of Oracle attend a meeting at Trump Tower December 14, 2016 in New York. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

(L-R) Amazon’s chief Jeff Bezos, Larry Page of Alphabet, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Vice President elect Mike Pence, President-elect Donald Trump, Peter Thiel, co-founder and former CEO of PayPal, Tim Cook of Apple and Safra Catz of Oracle attend a meeting at Trump Tower December 14, 2016 in New York. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump also told The Daily Caller in an exclusive September Oval Office interview that social media companies “already have” interfered in U.S. elections on behalf of Democratic candidates. “I mean the true interference in the last election was that — if you look at all, virtually all of those companies are super liberal companies in favor of Hillary Clinton.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Critical, But Says Nike’s Kaepernick Deal ‘Is What This Country Is All About’)

“Maybe I did a better job because I’m good with the Twitter and I’m good at social media, but the truth is they were all on Hillary Clinton’s side, and if you look at what was going on with Facebook and with Google and all of it, they were very much on her side,” Trump continued.

Tags : donald trump facebook google twitter
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller