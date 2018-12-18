Trump Accuses Twitter, Facebook, Google Of Censorship

President Donald Trump accused Facebook, Twitter, and Google of censoring accounts and making it more difficult to find conservative personalities, in a Tuesday morning tweet.

Facebook, Twitter and Google are so biased toward the Dems it is ridiculous! Twitter, in fact, has made it much more difficult for people to join @realDonaldTrump. They have removed many names & greatly slowed the level and speed of increase. They have acknowledged-done NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2018

Trump has long believed that these Silicon Valley behemoths are censoring conservative viewpoints, tweeting his anger at the companies on several occasions.

Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people. Can’t do this even if it means we must continue to hear Fake News like CNN, whose ratings have suffered gravely. People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

The president also went after these companies in August during a meeting, telling reporters, “I think that Google and Facebook and Twitter, I think they treat conservatives and Republicans very unfairly. I could tell you that I have personal experience.”

“You know what we want? Not regulation, we want fairness,” he added. “We want fairness and we are all very happy. I mean. I’m president. You’re talking about a tremendous amount of people. We want to see fairness. Very important.”

Trump also told The Daily Caller in an exclusive September Oval Office interview that social media companies “already have” interfered in U.S. elections on behalf of Democratic candidates. “I mean the true interference in the last election was that — if you look at all, virtually all of those companies are super liberal companies in favor of Hillary Clinton.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Critical, But Says Nike’s Kaepernick Deal ‘Is What This Country Is All About’)

“Maybe I did a better job because I’m good with the Twitter and I’m good at social media, but the truth is they were all on Hillary Clinton’s side, and if you look at what was going on with Facebook and with Google and all of it, they were very much on her side,” Trump continued.