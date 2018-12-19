Prepare For Christmas With The Greatest Holiday Moments From ‘The Office’

Christmas is almost here, and that means it’s time to remember the greatest holiday moments from the hit show “The Office.”

Everybody who knows me or reads my stuff knows that I am a massive fan of “The Office.” To this day, I pretty much watch at least one episode every day. Sometimes during lunch, sometimes after work or when I just need to relax.

Despite the fact it’s been off the air for years, I still can’t get enough. One thing the show did incredibly well throughout the years was cover Christmas and all the mayhem that comes with the holiday season. (RELATED: The Cast Of ‘The Office’ Met Up For An Epic Reunion Photo)

Christmas parties never go off without a hitch. It just doesn’t happen. The chaos shown in “The Office” did an incredible job of putting that on full display in hilarious fashion.

Check out all the great holiday moments from the show below.

I really don’t know what to tell you if all the moments above didn’t make you laugh and smile. You probably don’t have a soul and hate Christmas in general.

If that’s the case, you’re certainly no friend of mine. Now, for those of you who do love the show, get back to binge watching and Merry Christmas!