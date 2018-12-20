The NFL Reveals The Punishment For Patriots Star Josh Gordon. They Dropped The Hammer

New England Patriots receiver Josh Gordon has been suspended indefinitely.

Gordon announced Thursday morning that he was stepping away from football for mental health reasons, but it didn’t take long at all for word to circulate that he was actually facing a massive suspension.

Thursday afternoon, Gordon was suspended indefinitely for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 15 Of The NFL Season)

Now official: Effective today, Josh Gordon has been returned to the Reserve/Commissioner Suspended list indefinitely for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2018

What an absolutely awful turn of events in the past eight hours for Gordon. This is now his fifth suspension from the league, and I would say the odds he ever plays again are hovering somewhere around zero.

I can’t remember another player who had so much potential, and yet couldn’t find a way to stay out of trouble off of the field.

I hope Gordon gets all the mental health he needs to make the most out of his life, but I think we’re all watching the light go out on his NFL career.

People will always just have to wonder what could have been if Gordon hadn’t been suspended multiple times. He had all the talent in the world, but just couldn’t find a way to focus solely on football.

I wish him nothing but the best. The whole situation is a damn shame.

