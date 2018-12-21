Democratic Congressman: Trump ‘As Disloyal To Allies As He Is To Melania’

California Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria by tweeting Friday that the president is as “disloyal to allies as he is to Melania.”

“I opposed sending troops to Syria,” Huffman tweeted. “I also oppose throwing allies under a bus. We told Kurds if they joined this dangerous fight we’d have their backs. Trump just abandoned them after a call w/Erdogan. He’s as disloyal to allies as he is to Melania. Devastating to US credibility.”

Huffman’s tweet was among others’ criticisms of the president’s decision, announced Wednesday, to withdraw around 2,000 U.S. troops from Syria. While neoconservatives and hawks like South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham were expected to criticize the move, Democrats and media outlets like The New York Times have seemed to have ditched ideological consistency to seize the opportunity to bash the president.

New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen called the move “an ill-informed and hasty withdrawal of troops.”

It will “not only breathe new life into ISIS and other terrorist groups, but it will also cede America’s hard-fought gains in the region to Russia, Iran and Assad,” she continued.

White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller pointed out what he saw as hypocrisy during a Thursday night CNN appearance. (RELATED: Trump Doesn’t Hold Back In Response To Graham’s Criticism Over Syria Withdrawal)

“And let’s talk about Syria,” he told CNN host Wolf Blitzer. “Let’s talk about the fact — ISIS is the enemy of Russia. ISIS is the enemy of Assad. ISIS is the enemy of Turkey. Are we supposed to stay in Syria for generation after generation, spilling American blood to fight the enemies of all those countries? Wolf, when did the American people sign up to be in every war in every place in every side of every conflict all over planet earth?”

