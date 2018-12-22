WSU Football Coach Mike Leach Takes Hilarious Christmas Photos With His QBs

Mike Leach once again proved why he’s the man when it comes to the world of college football.

Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew recently posted a series of Christmas photos on Instagram with Leach, and they’re all outstanding.

The electric gunslinger captioned the photos, “Merry Christmas from everybody’s favorite QBs and our fearless leader! #GoCougs.” (RELATED: America’s Most Entertaining Football Coach Might Start Teaching A College Class)

Take a look at them all below.

Is there ever going to be a point in time when Leach doesn’t do something legendary? I feel like he doesn’t even realize how damn funny he is. He’s just living life and the rest of us are grateful spectators.

One day it’s Christmas photos and the next it’s an incredible rant on just about any subject you can imagine.

God bless Mike Leach and everything he does. It’s truly his world and the rest of us are just living it. There’s no doubt it’s going to be one sad day when he finally retires.

Let’s hope that’s not at least for another decade or two.

