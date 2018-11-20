Washington State’s Quarterback Committed After One Of The Greatest Recruiting Pitches Ever Made

Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew was brought to the Cougars after coach Mike Leach made an epic recruiting pitch.

I was cruising around the internet today, Tuesday, as I always do, and stumbled upon a piece over at Barstool Sports about Leach showing up late to the PAC-12 coaches meeting. That’s all fine and entertaining, but the real tidbit in there was about what Leach said to Minshew, who had been committed to transfer to Alabama, in order to flip him.

Was it some long speech? Was it motivating? Was it something that you could find in a poetry book? It was none of those things. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Poll Has Arrived. Does Number Two Surprise You?)

Leach simply asked, “Do you want to be a backup at Alabama or do you want to lead the nation in passing?”

Mike Leach’s recruiting pitch to Gardner Minshew: “You wanna be a backup at Alabama or you wanna lead the nation in passing?”pic.twitter.com/blHiIejdE9 — Comeback SZN (@ComebackSZNshow) November 18, 2018

It seems to have worked out pretty well because Minshew has thrown 36 touchdowns and for more than 4,300 yards through 11 games this season.

The legend of Mike Leach will never get old. That’s a dude who just dropped everything straight on the table and told Minshew what was up. Now, the Cougars are absolutely dominating. You simply have to love it.

As I’ve said in the past, I hope like hell WSU makes the playoff. It would make for incredible content.