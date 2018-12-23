Fired Green Bay Packers Coach Mike McCarthy Is Expected To Be Pursued By This NFL Team

Fired Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy might not be unemployed long because the Cleveland Browns might be interested.

ESPN reported the following details:

But it is uncertain at this point whether McCarthy will immediately return to the head-coaching ranks, according to sources. He still has one year remaining on his contract with the Packers, and unless he finds the right fit, he could decide to take a year off before exploring the job market again at this time next year. But McCarthy is expected to draw interest and potential offers — possibly, according to sources, even from his former Green Bay colleagues John Dorsey, Alonzo Highsmith and Eliot Wolf, who now run the Cleveland Browns’ front office.

Personally, I think this would be an awful hire for the Browns. That’s not to say McCarthy is a bad coach. He’s not and Packers fans have no idea how good they had it with him. This idea he was somehow a trash coach is ridiculous. They acted like firing him was the same as winning the Super Bowl. The mindset of Packers fans is insane.

I don’t think it’d be a good hire because the Browns are 5-2 under interim head coach Greg Williams, and there’s a real chance they could get Baker Mayfield’s college coach Lincoln Riley to leave Oklahoma. We know Williams is winning with them. He’s proven that over the past seven weeks, and we all know Riley knows how to get the most out of Mayfield. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 15 Of The NFL Season)

I’d much rather go after Riley or keep Williams right now than go get McCarthy as of today. You can even let Williams coach the team next year and replace him if it fails with McCarthy or Riley at that time.

All I know for sure is that the Browns are experiencing their most success over the past two months than they’ve had in a very long time. There’s no point in messing with a good thing right now.