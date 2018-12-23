Suspended Patriots Star Josh Gordon Might Be Back Much Sooner Than Expected

Suspended New England Patriots receiver Josh Gordon might actually play football again.

According to a Sunday report from Ian Rapoport, it is “possible” that Gordon is back on an NFL field by the start of the 2019 season. Rapoport also added that the star receiver’s current indefinite suspension was for “more than marijuana.” (RELATED: The NFL Reveals The Punishment For Patriots Star Josh Gordon. They Dropped The Hammer)

This Gordon saga just keeps getting crazier and crazier. He first claims he’s leaving the Patriots to focus on mental health, it’s eventually revealed he’s being suspended and today we learned he somehow managed to slip around the clock security provided to him by New England.

This whole situation is borderline too unbelievable for even a Hollywood script.

I also never expected that Gordon would have any shot of playing in 2019. He’s now on his fifth suspension from the league, and he has struggled with substance abuse issues for years. There were rumors swirling when he got hit with this suspension that he was never going to play another snap in the NFL and it wouldn’t have shocked me one bit if that had been the case.

As I’ve said before, football should absolutely be on a back burner for him at this point. Not playing in the NFL will be the least of his concerns if he can’t get his life figured out.

I’m still not betting on the former Browns receiver being available to play week one of 2019. It seems way too soon, and it would almost be like he hardly even got punished.

Something tells me that Roger Goodell doesn’t want that precedent to be set.

