The Patriots Went To Unreal Lengths To Keep Josh Gordon Out Of Trouble. Here’s What They Did

The New England Patriots did everything they reasonably could to keep Josh Gordon out of trouble, and it still didn’t work.

Gordon was hit with an indefinite suspension from the NFL this past week after violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse. It turns out the Patriots literally tried everything they could to keep Gordon safe and in line. Somehow, Gordon managed to evade all the help provided by the team. (RELATED: The NFL Reveals The Punishment For Patriots Star Josh Gordon. They Dropped The Hammer)

ESPN reported the following Sunday:

The Patriots assigned people to be with Gordon at all times so that he could avoid the temptations that landed him on the suspended list last week, according to sources. Sources believe that Gordon somehow eluded New England’s security team during the team’s Nov. 18 bye weekend. But during Gordon’s time in New England, the Patriots took every measure they could to try to prevent this exact course of action.

This just goes to show how much the Patriots did to set Gordon up with a good situation. Having team security follow a guy around all the time isn’t a joke at all. That’s about the highest level of commitment a team can make to a situation like the one the electric receiver found himself in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Gordon (@flash) on Dec 14, 2018 at 1:56pm PST

At the end of the day, the only person Gordon can blame for his current situation is himself. Clearly, the Patriots did everything they could to provide him with a stable environment and look out for him.

Despite all of that, he still found a way to get himself in trouble. That’s not on anybody other than himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Gordon (@flash) on Dec 7, 2018 at 1:09pm PST

I really do hope Gordon is able to get his life on the right path. At this point in time, it’s not even about football anymore. It’s about simply making sure he can find stability in his life.

Playing in the NFL should and will have to come secondary to that right now. The league has already ensured he won’t be playing this rest of this season or possibly ever again.

It’s time for Gordon to focus on getting his life right. There’s simply no other option on the table right now.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter