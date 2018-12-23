Rand Paul Pokes Fun At Warren, Trump, Bolton, Graham, And Even Ted Cruz’s Beard In Annual Festivus Airing Of Grievances

Scott Morefield | Reporter

In what has become a yearly ritual, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul celebrated the “Seinfeld”-inspired holiday of “Festivus” on Sunday by airing his list of “grievances” on Twitter.

“At the Festivus dinner, you gather your family around, and tell them all the ways they have disappointed you over the past year!” said “Seinfeld” character Frank Costanza, who created the holiday on “The Strike,” the now infamous 166th episode of the legendary show.

On Saturday, Paul promised that the “government shutdown” wouldn’t be “shutting down” his annual airing of grievances.

“I’ve got even more problems with you people than usual, and you’re gonna hear about it!” he wrote.

On Sunday, Paul let loose on a wide range of targets and “disappointments,” including Senator Elizabeth Warren, national security adviser John Bolton, Senator Lindsey Graham, President Trump, and Senator Ted Cruz’s brand-new beard, among others.

Paul started with foreign policy, a signature issue for the non-interventionist senator. (RELATED: Rand Paul Goes To The Mat For Trump On Syria Withdrawal — Time For Syrians To ‘Fight For Themselves’)

He followed with a “worst in waste” report (click the tweet to see the follow-ups).

Then he was on to Senator Warren and other issues:

Then it was on to Ted Cruz’s beard:

Paul used their foreign policy difference and a Star Wars reference to roast fellow GOP Senator Lindsey Graham.

Finally, Paul closed with a “Festivus miracle.”

