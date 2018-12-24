Alabama’s Football Team Announces Terrible News Before Bowl Game. Should Fans Panic?

Three Alabama football players won’t be suiting up against Oklahoma after they were suspended Monday.

Head coach Nick Saban announced Deonte Brown, Elliot Baker and Kedrick James were all suspended for violating team rules, according to ESPN. Brown is the biggest hit for the Crimson Tide because he has started five of the the past six games for Alabama.

Well, this is what you’d like to see if you’re a fan of Saban’s squad. The offensive line is arguably the most important position group on the field after the quarterback, and losing a starter less than a week before a college football playoff game is not good at all. (RELATED: The College Foot ball Playoff Teams Have Been Announced. Some Fans Will Be Enraged)

With what I know about Saban, I’m sure he is pissed as hell right now. Not necessarily because he had to suspend three guys but because it’s such a distraction.

Of course, maybe the electric football coach will use these suspensions to whip his team into shape. Only time will tell, but you simply just don’t know with Saban.

