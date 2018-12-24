Melania Steals Show In Black Dress And Red Heels During NORAD Santa Tracker Calls

Melania Trump absolutely stole the show Monday when she stepped out in a black dress and red heels before receiving calls for the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker.

The first lady looked striking as ever in the long-sleeve number that hit just below her knees. She joined President Donald Trump while the two talked to kids from all over the country curious about Santa’s whereabouts on Christmas eve when NORAD calls were patched through to the White House lines, per a WH pool report. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

She completed the look with loose hair and bright red high heels that looked beautiful, as the first family took calls in the State Dinning Room. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

At one point, FLOTUS was overheard wishing one of the kids “Merry Christmas.”

“How are you? Are you tracking Santa?” the first lady asked. “I want to wish you a Merry Christmas. Thank you. Nice talking to you.”

Meanwhile, the president was heard asking one child, possibly from Indiana, what he thought Santa was going to bring him.

“What’s Santa going to get you for Christmas,” Trump asked. “Who’s with you … Have a great Christmas, and I’ll talk to you again, OK?”

The NORAD Santa Tracker program “is a 63-year tradition of tracking Santa’s sleigh from the North Pole to children all over the world,” according to the pool report.

It was just her latest look during the holidays that turned heads, as she always seems to shine this time of year.