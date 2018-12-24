Melania Steals Show In Black Dress And Red Heels During NORAD Santa Tracker Calls
Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump absolutely stole the show Monday when she stepped out in a black dress and red heels before receiving calls for the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speak on the telephone as they answers calls from people calling into the NORAD Santa tracker phone line in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 24, 2018. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
First Lady Melania Trump speaks on the telephone as he answers calls from people calling into the NORAD Santa tracker phone line in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 24, 2018. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
At one point, FLOTUS was overheard wishing one of the kids “Merry Christmas.”
“How are you? Are you tracking Santa?” the first lady asked. “I want to wish you a Merry Christmas. Thank you. Nice talking to you.”
Meanwhile, the president was heard asking one child, possibly from Indiana, what he thought Santa was going to bring him.
“What’s Santa going to get you for Christmas,” Trump asked. “Who’s with you … Have a great Christmas, and I’ll talk to you again, OK?”
The NORAD Santa Tracker program “is a 63-year tradition of tracking Santa’s sleigh from the North Pole to children all over the world,” according to the pool report.
