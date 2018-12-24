Melania Steals Show In Black Dress And Red Heels During NORAD Santa Tracker Calls

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump absolutely stole the show Monday when she stepped out in a black dress and red heels before receiving calls for the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speak on the telephone as they answers calls from people calling into the NORAD Santa tracker phone line in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 24, 2018. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

First Lady Melania Trump speaks on the telephone as he answers calls from people calling into the NORAD Santa tracker phone line in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 24, 2018. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

The first lady looked striking as ever in the long-sleeve number that hit just below her knees. She joined President Donald Trump while the two talked to kids from all over the country curious about Santa’s whereabouts on Christmas eve when NORAD calls were patched through to the White House lines, per a WH pool report.  (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

She completed the look with loose hair and bright red high heels that looked beautiful, as the first family took calls in the State Dinning Room. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

First Lady Melania Trump speaks on the telephone as he answers calls from people calling into the NORAD Santa tracker phone line in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 24, 2018. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

At one point, FLOTUS was overheard wishing one of the kids “Merry Christmas.”

“How are you? Are you tracking Santa?” the first lady asked. “I want to wish you a Merry Christmas. Thank you. Nice talking to you.”

Meanwhile, the president was heard asking one child, possibly from Indiana, what he thought Santa was going to bring him.

“What’s Santa going to get you for Christmas,” Trump asked. “Who’s with you … Have a great Christmas, and I’ll talk to you again, OK?”

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in NORAD Santa tracker phone calls from the White House in Washington, U.S. December 24, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The NORAD Santa Tracker program “is a 63-year tradition of tracking Santa’s sleigh from the North Pole to children all over the world,” according to the pool report.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speak on the telephone as they answers calls from people calling into the NORAD Santa tracker phone line in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 24, 2018. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

It was just her latest look during the holidays that turned heads, as she always seems to shine this time of year.

