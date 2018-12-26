Democratic Coalition Rewrites Christmas Carol To Call For Impeachment

The Democratic Coalition didn’t even take one day off from hating President Donald Trump this Christmas. Instead, the group tweeted an updated version of the holiday favorite, “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” — complete with a call for Trump’s impeachment.

“Mueller should arrest Trump. Retweet if you agree. Then listen to the song we did,” the tweet read, and included a video of different coalition members singing:

We wish you a Mueller Christmas, We wish you a Mueller Christmas, We wish you a Mueller Christmas, And impeachment next year.

Mueller should arrest Trump. Retweet if you agree. Then listen to the song we did titled: “We wish you a Mueller Christmas,” sang by patriots in The Resistance, including @Funder. pic.twitter.com/6beLaIVaDm — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) December 26, 2018

Come January, when the House changes over to Democratic control, impeachment is certainly a possibility — and one that has been discussed by many.

A number of Democrats who are poised to take leadership positions, such as California Reps. Maxine Waters and Adam Schiff, have repeatedly called either for impeachment or the ramping up of certain investigations.

Waters famously encouraged people to confront Trump administration officials in public places, arguing that “God was on the side” of anyone resisting Trump. Schiff has called just in the last week for investigations into Russian money laundering, which he believes will lead to Trump business ties. (RELATED: Maxine Waters: God Is On The Side Of People Driving Trump Officials From Restaurants)

Republicans, who saw firsthand how the strategy which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called “presidential harassment” backfired during the Clinton administration, have warned Democrats against falling into the same trap.

