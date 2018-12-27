Wisconsin Running Back Pulls Off Incredible Accomplishment, And Further Cements His Legendary Status

Jonathan Taylor broke the 2,000-yard rushing mark on the season Thursday night against Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl.

The sophomore running back is now the third Wisconsin player to rush for 2,000 yards in a season, which is the most for any school in the FBS.

JT2K Jonathan Taylor has eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards this season, the third player in school history to do so Wisconsin has had a player hit the 2k milestone more than any other FBS team. #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/qobhr8JmFe — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 27, 2018

RB Jonathan Taylor is the 3rd Wisconsin player rush for 2,000 yards in a season — the most of any FBS program — joining Ron Dayne (1996, 1999) and Melvin Gordon (2014). #OnWisconsin #JT23 — Brian Mason (@Brian_Mason) December 27, 2018

The Badgers, who are currently running all over Miami (as of the mid-2nd quarter), have had an atrocious season that will come to an end tonight. But it’s been a lot of fun watching Taylor continue to dominate the game.

He has been an absolute nightmare for every single defense he’s played over the course of the past two seasons. (RELATED: The Colleg e Football Playoff Begins Saturday. Here’s Everything You Need To Know)

Did this season pan out like Wisconsin fans wanted? Hell no, but that’s just life. Maybe we can finish out with a win tonight against Miami.

We’ll have to wait and see. What I do know for sure is that Taylor is one of the best running backs to ever lace up cleats in college football.

He’s got one more year of college football before he can take his shot at the pros, and something tells me he’ll keep tearing it up.

As of this moment, Taylor has 28 touchdowns and nearly 4,000 yards in his career. There’s a very good chance he could hit 6,000 yards in his career by this time next season. What an incredible accomplishment that would be if he can pull it off.