Ariana Grande Cancels Vegas Concert Due To Illness

Ariana Grande has reportedly canceled her Las Vegas concert for Saturday night because she’s been battling an illness.

Multiple sources close to the 25-year-old singer told People magazine Friday, that the “Thank U, Next” hitmaker was scheduled to appear at The Chelsea in The Cosmopolitan Hotel but has had to cancel due to suffering from bronchitis. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Explains Why She Only Dates Famous Men)

Insiders told TMZ that she will reschedule the show for a later date.

The concert would have been the “Side to Side” singer’s first show since she made headlines in October after she called off her brief engagement to Pete Davidson.

The two started dating in May and announced they were engaged only a few weeks later. Following the end of the couple’s pending nuptials, the 25-year-old “Saturday Night Live” star has posted messages on social media about the whole world “trashing” him and another how he didn’t want to be on this “earth anymore.” (Pete Davidson Blocks Ariana Grande On Social Media: ‘You’re Not Good For My Health’)

“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last,” Davidson’s since-deleted post read. “All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

Grande reportedly was one of the people who reached out to her ex-fiance over the cryptic post, but Davidson reportedly didn’t want to see her.

“I’m downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything,” Grande tweeted at the time. “I know u [sic] have everyone u need and that’s not me, but I’m here too.”