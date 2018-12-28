Troops Cleared In MAGA Hat-Gate, CNN Hardest Hit, Plus The Best Interviews Of 2018

On the Friday edition, we have our video show. This week, it’s a look back at some of the best interviews we’ve had this year. There’s also the audio-only version with the interviews, as well as added content on the news of the day.

And that news involves the U.S. Air Force declaring our troops who asked the president to sign their MAGA hats did not violate military rules, much to the chagrin of CNN; the government shutdown continues and it’s barely even news; an illegal alien murdered a police officer on Christmas Day in the sanctuary state of California and the story is getting minimal national coverage because it goes against the liberal narrative on immigration; and the Boston Marathon bomber is seeking a new trial because, even though his lawyers admit he is guilty, they say he didn’t get a fair trial because that trial wasn’t moved out of Boston.

You can’t make this stuff up. Plus clips of our interviews with Tucker Carlson, Ann Coulter, David Limbaugh, Ken Starr, Gregg Jarrett, and Michael Foley.

Watch the show:

Listen to the audio show with the bonus half hour:

