Transgender Woman Threatens To ‘Take It Outside’ When GameStop Employee Uses The Word ‘Sir’

A transgender woman threw a tantrum at a GameStop in Albuquerque, New Mexico, after claiming the cashier called him “sir” instead of “ma’am.”

The trans woman then threatened to “take it outside” with the male store clerk and also wanted the number of the corporate offices to file a complaint. After much cursing and rage expressed, another patron called him sir and asked him to leave the store, in a video released Friday.

“If you call me a sir again, I will show you an (expletive) sir!” he said. (RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

Watch some of The Daily Caller News Foundation’s other videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to make sure you never miss out.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

Check out the most recent videos by TheDCNF:

Is Thanksgiving Racist?

Super Bowl Or See Michelle Obama Speak?

Do You Really Need An ID To Purchase Cereal?

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.