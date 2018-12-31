Alyssa Milano Raising Money For Illegal Immigrant — 10 Days After Scolding #GoFundTheWall For Not Helping Veterans

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano took to Twitter on Sunday to assist with a crowd-funding effort on behalf of an illegal immigrant — just ten days after she scolded Americans in favor of crowd-funding a border wall for “not taking care of our veterans.”

Milano devoted two tweets to Eduardo Samaniego, who is currently being held in an ICE detention center, one of which contained a link to a GoFundMe page raising money for Samaniego’s legal defense.

But when Purple Heart recipient — and triple amputee — Brian Kolfage started a GoFundMe page aimed at financing President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall, Milano wasn’t as impressed. (RELATED: Fundraiser To Build Trump’s Border Wall Exceeds $10 Million)

“Oh, yes!” she tweeted sarcastically. “Let’s #GoFundTheWall while not taking care of our veterans. Cool. Cool. Cool.”

Milano was immediately bombarded with responses — from critics pointing out the fact that the person behind the campaign was a veteran himself, and from veterans telling her that they supported the wall because it would keep American citizens safe.

Actress Alyssa Milano speaks to troops during a United Services Organization (USO) show aboard USS Nimitz June 19, 2002 in the Arabian Gulf. (Photo by Sandra Palumbo/U.S. Navy/Getty Images)

This could simply be a case of tweet-first-find-out-the-facts-later, because Milano herself has long been an outspoken supporter of American soldiers. She has even visited troops overseas with the USO. (RELATED: Alyssa Milano Calls Out Mob That Descended On Tucker Carlson’s Home: ‘This Is Not OK’)

It should also be noted, however, that Milano has been criticized before for attempting to raise money to fund legal defenses for illegal immigrants — in the wake of the recent California wildfires, Milano asked Americans to donate to such a cause and caught backlash from many who argued that the money might be better used to rebuild her devastated community.

