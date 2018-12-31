New York Jets Request To Interview Iowa State Coach Matt Campbell

Your first name

Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell is apparently on the New York Jets’ radar.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Jets asked for permission to interview the young coach, but Campbell denied the request.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell did receive a request from the #Jets, source said. But at this point, he’s declining this one. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2018

This is wild for a variety of reasons. First, I can’t believe Campbell turned down the opportunity to interview with an NFL team. That makes no sense at all.

Iowa State isn’t a bad job option, but it’s damn sure not the NFL or even close to it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iowa State Football (@istatefb) on Dec 18, 2018 at 7:59am PST

Second, I’m surprised the Jets are even interested. Rapoport’s report didn’t specify the coaching position they might want Campbell for, but you’d have to imagine it’s the head coaching job because they just fired Todd Bowles. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 17 Of The NFL Season)

Again, there’s nothing wrong with Campbell or Iowa State’s success under him, but I just don’t understand what he’s done to warrant NFL attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iowa State Football (@istatefb) on Dec 9, 2018 at 12:32pm PST

What a crazy situation all the way around, but it looks like Campbell isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter