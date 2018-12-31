Ohio State Quarterback Tate Martell Discusses Potential Justin Fields Transfer

Ohio State redshirt freshman phenom quarterback Tate Martell won’t leave if Georgia’s Justin Fields transfers to the Buckeyes.

Fields is looking at the possibility of leaving the Bulldogs after spending the year behind Justin Fromm on the depth chart and playing limited snaps. He’s even gone as far as listing himself in the NCAA transfer portal, and the Buckeyes are believed to be his favored destination.

If he does show up in Columbus, don’t expect to Martell to run away from a QB competition. The highly-touted redshirt freshman said the following Sunday when discussing the topic, according to Cleveland.com:

Why would I leave for someone who hasn’t put a single second into this program? I put two years of really working my ass off into something that I’ve been waiting for and dreaming of my whole life. To just run away from somebody that hasn’t played a single second, been to workouts or anything like that, doesn’t know what the program is all about? Not a chance.

Those comments are good and well, but his body language in the video tells a very different story in my opinion. Watch the whole interview below. (RELATED: Georgia Football Coach Addresses Star QB Potentially Leaving. Here’s What He Said)

So, does that look like a guy with supreme confidence? Hell no. That looks like a guy who is rattled. I don’t blame Tate Martell for his body language and I don’t blame him if he’s nervous as hell about the idea of Fields showing up.

Justin Fields is a ballplayer, and he would make Martell look like a midget if they stood next to each other. The Georgia quarterback is a freak of nature.

Don’t get me wrong. Martell can play. There’s no doubt about it, but from what I’ve seen of both of them, Fields is simply the better athlete and has way more upside.

He’s also gotten way more action in meaningful time than Martell.

If Fields and Martell go toe-to-toe in a quarterback battle, I’m putting pretty much all my chips on the Georgia transfer, and I wouldn’t hesitate to do it.

