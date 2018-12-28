Georgia Football Coach Addresses Star QB Potentially Leaving. Here’s What He Said

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart piled on praise onto quarterback Justin Fields amid the possibility the freshman star leaves the program.

Fields is exploring his options after sitting on the bench behind Jake Fromm for most of the year, and he’s currently listed in the NCAA transfer portal. Despite the fact he might leave, the Georgia head coach is very happy with his effort ahead of the Sugar Bowl against Texas. (RELATED: The College Fo otball Playoff Begins Saturday. Here’s Everything You Need To Know)

Smart told the media the following Thursday afternoon when discussing Fields, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution:

I am pleased with his work towards Texas. When he’s out there with us he has a really good demeanor, he’s getting good reps … We’re trying to figure out how to beat Texas, we’re going to do everything we can to beat Texas and whatever that instills for a game plan. He decided he wanted to play in the Sugar Bowl and I told him absolutely, we’d love you to play the Sugar Bowl and want you there. He’s come out to work and do that and support his teammates.

I’m sure Smart means what he’s saying, but I think we all also know he’s probably doing it as a last-ditch effort to keep Fields in Athens.

On just about any other team in America, Fields would be starting. Unfortunately, the freshman quarterback chose one of the few teams with an entrenched star quarterback already there.

Now, Fields is doing what most people would do with his skill set, and that’s to find a different team to play ball for that will put him on the field all the time.

There have been plenty of options thrown out for Fields so far. Ohio State is in the mix, UCF has been mentioned, and I think he should take a hard look at Wisconsin.

What will be most interesting is if the dual-threat star goes out against Texas and really lights it up. Would that be enough to keep in a Georgia uniform?

Only time will tell, but I know it’s going to be fun to watch go down. You can catch the Sugar Bowl January 1 on ESPN.