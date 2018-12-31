Legendary Actress, Director Penny Marshall Dies From Heart Failure

Legendary actress, director Penny Marshall’s death has reportedly been revealed two weeks after her death as a combination of heart failure and diabetes.

According to documents obtained by TMZ Monday from the L.A. County Coroner’s Office, the 75-year-old actress died from “heart failure, heart disease and complications from diabetes,” Marshall’s death certificate reportedly read. (RELATED: ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Creator Stephen Hillenburg Dead At 57)

The director of such huge box office hits such as “A League Of Their Own,” “Big” and “Awakenings” with the late Robin Williams, died on Dec. 17 at her Hollywood Hills home.

“Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall,” a statement from the Marshall family to Fox News read at the time.

“Penny was a girl from the Bronx, who came out West, put a cursive ‘L’ on her sweater and transformed herself into a Hollywood success story,” it added. “We hope her life continues to inspire others to spend time with family, work hard and make all of their dreams come true.”

Shortly after her death was confirmed by her family, celebrities reacted on social media to news of her shocking death.

Goodbye, Penny. Man, did we laugh a lot! Wish we still could. Love you. Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) December 18, 2018

1996 Kmart TV Commercial with Penny Marshall and Rosie O’Donnell https://t.co/XHOgyrCBhs via @YouTube – simply heartbroken #ripPENNY — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 18, 2018

I loved Penny. I grew up with her. She was born with a great gift. She was born with a funnybone and the instinct of how to use it. I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funnybone. I will miss her. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 18, 2018

Penny Marshall brought us great laughter and truly broke new ground as a director. Neither a schlemiel, nor ever a schlimazel, she shall be missed by her many fans. Rest in peace. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 18, 2018

“Big.” “A League of Their Own.” “Awakenings.” Today, we say goodbye to one of the greats. Penny Marshall, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/AURlD8EG32 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) December 18, 2018

Sad to hear of Penny Marshall’s passing. a great comedienne a terrific director and a dear friend. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) December 18, 2018

As previously reported, the actress, who is perhaps best known for her breakout role on ABC’s hit “Laverne & Shirley” alongside Cindy Williams, had reportedly been dealing with multiple health issues off and on for the last decade after being diagnosed with lung cancer that spread to her brain in 2009.