Rain And Wind Force NYPD To Ground Drones At Ball Drop

NEW YORK — The New York Police Department planned to deploy drones to monitor the 2019 New Year’s Eve Ball drop in Times Square but the heavy wind and rain forced them to pan the idea at the last minute.

New York Police Department Chief Terence Monahan tweeted at 5:25 pm about the drone cancellation. (RELATED: NYPD Introduces Drone Technology To Keep Times Square New Year’s Eve Event Safe)

The safety of all those celebrating #NewYearsEve in #TimesSqaure is paramount. Due to the rain and wind tonight, our NYPD drones will NOT be in the air. — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) December 31, 2018

The use of the drones during the Times Square celebration would have been the first time such technology was used, according to NYPD Deputy Counterterrorism Commissioner John Miller. In addition, “counter-drone technology” was scheduled to be deployed as well. (RELATED: New Year’s Eve Bandits Stole $6 Million While The NYC Ball Dropped [Video])

The NYPD planned to tether the drone on top of one of the buildings overlooking Times Square and did not want to fly it over any crowds. The area it would have been in would have been cordoned off to ensure for safety conditions below.

