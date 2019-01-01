Brian Orakpo Retires From The NFL

Your first name

Linebacker Brian Orakpo is done playing in the NFL.

Orakpo hung it up on Monday after 10 years in the league. He was selected to the Pro Bowl four times during his career and spent time playing for both the Redskins and the Titans.

#Titans LB and former 13th overall pick by the #Redskins, Brian Orakpo, has announced his retirement from NFL He’s a 4-time Pro-Bowler and played 10 years in the league. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 31, 2018

Orakpo had a great career, and there’s no other way to say it. He was a star on the field, and he made some serious cash during his time in the league. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 17 Of The NFL Season)

According to Spotrac, he made over $60 million during his career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Orakpo (@orakpo98) on Dec 31, 2018 at 4:29pm PST

There aren’t too many guys in the league that get to experience the kind of success Orakpo did and to make the kind of money he did during a decade-long run.

Now, it’s time for him to kick back in retirement and enjoy a few beers. He had a great run for the Redskins and the Titans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Orakpo (@orakpo98) on Mar 14, 2018 at 6:43am PDT

Best of luck in retirement! He’s earned it.

