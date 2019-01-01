Budweiser Leads Domestic Beer Sales In 2018

David Hookstead | Reporter

Budweiser dominated the competition in domestic beer sales in 2018.

According to a graphic tweeted by Darren Rovell, Budweiser sold nearly $7.5 billion in beer over 2018. They were followed by Coors, Michelob, Miller Lite and Busch in the top five.

I’ve got nothing against Budweiser at all, but I am stunned that Miller Lite is only in fourth place at just over $2 billion.

That doesn’t make sense at all. We all know there’s nothing that hits the spot better on a Saturday afternoon of college football than an ice cold Miller Lite.

Yes, I occasionally drink a few from time to time. Guilty as charged. I guess drinking Miller Lite is an activity reserved for not as many people as I thought. (RELATED: New Study Reveals If People In Cold Weather Drink More Alcohol. The Answer Is Extremely Obvious)

Does that make it an elitist beer? I certainly hope not because that would be a very bad look for me.

I’m a working-class man who enjoys working-class beers. I can’t think of a better way to describe Miller Lite.

I guess that I just have to buy a lot more Miller Lite to even out the scales. This is now my burden to carry. Alone, I will complete this task if I must.

Am I a hero? That’s something the history books will have to decide. In the meantime, I’m grabbing another cold one.

