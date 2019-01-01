Budweiser Leads Domestic Beer Sales In 2018

Budweiser dominated the competition in domestic beer sales in 2018.

According to a graphic tweeted by Darren Rovell, Budweiser sold nearly $7.5 billion in beer over 2018. They were followed by Coors, Michelob, Miller Lite and Busch in the top five.

With so much talk about Busch Light being the state of Iowa’s beer of choice, pointing out that it’s not currently in the top 10 best selling domestic beers in the country. Busch is #5 in yearly sales, according to @iriworldwide. pic.twitter.com/SWgU14DqG0 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 29, 2018

I’ve got nothing against Budweiser at all, but I am stunned that Miller Lite is only in fourth place at just over $2 billion.

That doesn’t make sense at all. We all know there’s nothing that hits the spot better on a Saturday afternoon of college football than an ice cold Miller Lite.

Yes, I occasionally drink a few from time to time. Guilty as charged. I guess drinking Miller Lite is an activity reserved for not as many people as I thought. (RELATED: New Study Reveals If People In Cold Weather Drink More Alcohol. The Answer Is Extremely Obvious)

Does that make it an elitist beer? I certainly hope not because that would be a very bad look for me.

I’m a working-class man who enjoys working-class beers. I can’t think of a better way to describe Miller Lite.

I guess that I just have to buy a lot more Miller Lite to even out the scales. This is now my burden to carry. Alone, I will complete this task if I must.

Am I a hero? That’s something the history books will have to decide. In the meantime, I’m grabbing another cold one.

