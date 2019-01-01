Celebrate Kate Bosworth’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks

It’s Kate Bosworth’s Birthday on Wednesday.

In honor of the 36-year-old actress' day, we scoured the internet to find her hottest looks on the red carpet and stage to date.

Born in Los Angeles, California, the "Superman Returns" star got her first big break in the entertainment business when she auditioned for a small part in "The Horse Whisperer" in 1998 and instead got the role of the female lead's best friend and the chance to work alongside Robert Redford.

Two years later, she would score a part in Disney's hit "Remember the Titans" alongside the legendary actor Denzel Washington.

But it wasn't until she got the lead part in the film "Blue Crush" in 2002 as a young teenage surfer that her acting career really took off and she became a world-wide celebrity.

During her career, she's appeared on the big and small screen numerous times, including such hits as "Wonderland" in 2003, "21" in 2008 and most recently in the horror flick "Before I Wake" in 2016.

And to say she's just as gorgeous as ever would be an understatement, and her latest post on social media proves that fact.

“Staring down 2019 let’s go! #bestnine,” Bosworth captioned her post on Instagram, along with her most popular snaps from 2018 looking fantastic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on Dec 29, 2018 at 9:38am PST

Here’s to hoping the new year is just as great as her last ones. Happy Birthday, Kate!