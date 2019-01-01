Tickets To The Sugar Bowl Between Georgia And Texas Are Ridiculously Cheap

Your first name

Tickets to the Sugar Bowl Tuesday night between Texas and Georgia are selling for absurdly cheap prices.

I found tickets on SeatGeek selling for under $30 with the price of fees included. That is an incredibly low price to get into a New Year’s Six bowl game.

You get in for under $30! It’s almost like it’s too good to be true.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball) on Dec 31, 2018 at 12:53pm PST

How the hell are prices for so many of these games so cheap? The Fiesta Bowl had low prices and even the national championship game has tickets for only a few hundred bucks. (RELATED: Who Will Win The College Football National Championship? One Team Is A Heavy Favorite)

I get that we’re closing in on game time here, but there’s still no reason for ticket prices to be this low. Both teams are close to New Orleans where the game is being played, and both teams pride themselves on their fanbases.

A ticket to the Sugar Bowl shouldn’t be under $250.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Football (@texasfootball) on Jan 1, 2019 at 1:59pm PST

Maybe both sets of fans are just disappointed their seasons didn’t materialize better, and they’re not energized to travel.

Supporters of the Bulldogs honestly believed that they’d be playing for a national title. Clearly, that didn’t happen.

Either way, there’s simply no reason for the tickets to be this cheap. It’s good for the consumer, but it’s a bad look for the NCAA.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter