Feinstein Endorses Joe Biden For 2020

Another prominent Democrat is urging former Vice President Joe Biden to run for president in 2020.

California Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein said on Thursday that she believes Biden has the best chance to defeat President Trump. (RELATED: Dianne Feinstein Signals She May Be Running For Re-Election- She’ll Be 91)

“Joe was chairman of the Judiciary [Committee] when he came to this place. I’ve watched him as vice president, I’ve seen him operate, I’ve seen him perform,” Feinstein told Politico. “He brings a level of experience and seniority which I think is really important.”

While Biden has not yet made an official announcement regarding his 2020 plans, Feinstein is the second prominent Democrat in as many days to urge him to run. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo threw his support behind President Obama’s former vice president on Wednesday.

Feinstein’s endorsement of Biden is especially noteworthy considering fellow California Senator Kamala Harris has widely been considered a front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination as well.

Biden did not take part in the 2016 presidential run after the death of his son, Beau, and has not officially announced his intentions to run. He has said, however, that he is “the most qualified to be president.”

