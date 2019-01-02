Andrew Cuomo Gives Biden A Big 2020 Endorsement

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he believes former Vice President Joe Biden has the best shot at beating President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election Wednesday.

Biden, who has not yet formally announced a 2020 presidential bid, has refused to rule one out for over a year, despite saying he believes he is “the most qualified person in the country” to be president at a book tour event in early December. Cuomo was hinting at a presidential run for awhile, but announced in late November he is “ruling it out” due to a full agenda as governor.

“I think of all the names that are out there, I think Joe Biden has the best case,” Cuomo said Wednesday in an interview with the New York radio station WAMC. “I think Joe Biden has the best case because he brings the most of the secret ingredient you need to win for a Democrat, which is credibility.”

“I am ruling it out. I ran for governor, I have a full plate, I have many projects. I’m going to be here doing the job of governor,” Cuomo told WNYC’s Brian Lehrer in a radio interview. “I am governor of New York and I have a lot to do.” (RELATED: Biden Won’t Rule Out 2020 Presidential Run)

Cuomo was reelected governor of New York on Nov. 6, 2018, after defeating liberal actress Cynthia Nixon in a heated Democratic primary.

