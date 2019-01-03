Lou Dobbs Rips ‘Treacherous Fool’ Romney: ‘I Can’t Believe The People Of Utah Elected This Creep’

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs called Utah’s GOP Senator-elect Mitt Romney a “treacherous fool” on Wednesday, then expressed disbelief that “the people of Utah elected this creep.”

Reacting with Republican consultant Ed Rollins to Romney’s anti-Trump editorial published Tuesday evening, Dobbs outlined his reasons why Romney is already becoming “the smallest man in the Senate.”

WATCH:

“Mitt Romney is lower than a snake’s belly,” said Dobbs after introducing Rollins, who noted that Romney has become the “leader of the opposition in the Republican Party.”

“I mean, he’s reprehensible,” said Dobbs. “I can’t believe the people of Utah elected this creep.”

“Wait a minute,” said Dobbs after Rollins recalled that Trump had endorsed Romney. “You mean the people of Utah didn’t know that he was anti-Trump? He didn’t run against Trump? He ran with Trump. Is that right? So he’s lied to the people of Utah.” (RELATED: Jerry Falwell Jr: It’s ‘Immoral’ For Evangelicals To Not Support President Trump)

Rollins noted that Romney did something similar to Ronald Reagan in 1994. “He said, ‘I’m not a Reagan Republican,’ and the bottom line is: the party today is Donald Trump’s party. It’s not Romney’s party.”

“He’s a fool, and he is also absolutely a treacherous fool,” said Dobbs. “He’s an embarrassment to the state of Utah. That’s the way it’s going to be because he’s obviously committed to his role as the smallest man in the Senate. It’s disgusting.”

Romney has been roundly criticized for his position, most notably by his niece, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Follow Scott on Twitter