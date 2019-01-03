The Saints, Chiefs, Rams And Patriots Are Super Bowl Gambling Favorites

Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints are the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

The odds for the Super Bowl, according to BetDSI, are as follows:

Saints +200

Chiefs +300

Patriots +450

Rams +500

Texans +1900

Colts +2000

Chargers +2500

Bears +3500

Ravens +4500

Seahawks +5500

Eagles +6500

Cowboys +8000

There are a couple of very obvious observations to make here. First, oddsmakers clearly think there are only four teams capable of winning the whole thing, and they are the Saints, Chiefs, Patriots and Rams. After that, the odds drop off massively. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 17 Of The NFL Season)

Those four are all relatively close. Everybody else is a mile behind in the numbers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs) on Jan 2, 2019 at 4:14pm PST

Secondly, there are some great bargain picks at the bottom the ladder here. The Seahawks are at +5500! A $100 bet would get you $5,500. Why would you at least put a little down on them?

Russell Wilson is capable of beating most of this league by himself when he’s playing at the top of his game.

Those odds are almost too good to pass up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks) on Dec 30, 2018 at 11:41am PST

The Cowboys at +8000 is almost unbelievable. The fact a team is in the playoffs and has those odds is downright shocking.

Oddsmakers are pretty much just telling them to stay home at this point. Those numbers are incredibly disrespectful. Might not be the worst idea just to throw down $10. What’s the worst that can happen?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) on Jan 2, 2019 at 5:01pm PST

Let us know in the comments who you're taking and best of luck!

