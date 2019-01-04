Border Violence Up 300% Since Migrant Caravan Arrival, Says Government

The U.S. Border Patrol is reporting a 300 percent increase from last year in violence at the San Diego border crossing with illegal immigrants assaulting agents.

According to a report from ABC-affiliate KGTV in San Diego, the accentuated aggression has spiked since the arrival of the migrant caravan that first arrived in Tijuana in late November. There have been a rash of reported border incidents since the caravan parked at the San Diego border crossing.

San Diego Border Sector Chief Rodney Scott released the information Thursday to KGTV. (RELATED: Tear Gas Greets Illegal Immigrants Trying To Sneak Across The Border From Tijuana)

In a skirmish on New Year’s Day, a rock-throwing migrant managed to hit a border guard in the face.

“These incursions are organized they are bringing people down there for the express purpose of provoking a confrontation,” said Border Patrol agent Joshua Wilson, who adds that the incidents should provide ample evidence to Americans of the need for a border wall. (RELATED: Migrant Caravan Demand: Give Us Each $50,000 Or Let Us In)

“Having that barrier helps prevent many assaults on agents and that’s something the public really needs to understand,” said Wilson. “It’s not just a border security measure it’s a measure for agents safety as well.”

The director and founder of the pro-migrant group Border Angels, Enrique Morones, told KGTV that his organization condemns the violence and suggested the border guards are responsible for the heated exchanges.

“If you’re going to be going across the border to seek asylum, why in the world would you be throwing rocks at the border patrol?” asked Morones. “The people … have been reacting to the Border Patrol violence of tear gassing and shooting rubber bullets at migrants.”

President Donald Trump continues to fight for a border wall, but the Democrat-dominated House is refusing to include $5 billion in wall funding in any spending bills. Trump has been stymied by a federal court that ruled it unconstitutional to deny asylum seekers refugee hearings. There have been multiple reports that the migrants are carrying various infectious diseases and the Department of Homeland Security has warned that there are around 500 criminals among the migrants.

Border Patrol officials told KGTV that it is not their practice to release actual numbers of border incidents, but will indicate percentage increase or decline.

Follow David on Twitter