Rick Wilson Refers To Trump Supporters As His ‘Rube, 10-Tooth Base’ For Believing Border Wall Promise

Anti-Trump GOP strategist Rick Wilson accused President Donald Trump of conning his “rube, 10-tooth base” into believing he was actually going to build a border wall.

“The wall has always been a con for Donald Trump’s credulous rube, 10-tooth base,” Wilson said on CNN Thursday. (RELATED: Rick Wilson Claims That Trump Spends His Time ‘Hoovering Up Rails Of Adderall’)

“Nothing about the wall has ever been real and Donald Trump knows it. He is a guy who has a long history in his career as being a con man,” he said. “He is conning these people who believe he’s going to build a 2,000 mile, 30-foot high concrete wall with laser moats and alligators in it. It’s just crazy and always has been. And yet they suspend their disbelief because they believe so strongly in Donald Trump.”

WATCH:

Wilson claimed Trump has been lying to the public since day one and is insulting them by continuing to keep up pretenses.

“Like I said, it’s always been a con. It’s always been a scam. It’s an insult to their intelligence,” he said. “But obviously it seems to work with his base because they believe it over and over again that nothing will stop the brown hoard except the wall.”

Host Don Lemon referenced the HBO show “Game of Thrones.”

“In the whole ‘Game of thrones’ thing, the wall didn’t work in ‘Game of thrones.’ Shouldn’t he know that?” Lemon asked.

