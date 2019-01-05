Warren Addresses DNA Test In Iowa Appearance

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is once again explaining a DNA test she took, this time at a Friday night event in Iowa roughly a year away from the first 2020 primary caucus.

While taking questions during a stop in Sioux City, Warren was asked why she decided to to take a DNA test that appeared to confirm accusations that she embellished her Native American heritage in past statements. (RELATED: Gowdy Engages In One Last Tussle With Warren Over His Post-Congressional Plans)

“I’m not a person of color,” Warren told the audience. “I’m not a citizen of a tribe. Tribal Citizenship is very different from ancestry. Tribes and only tribes determine tribal citizenship and I respect that difference.”

Elizabeth Warren: “I’m not a person of color. I’m not a citizen of a tribe. Tribal citizenship is very different from ancestry. Tribes and only tribes determine tribal citizenship and I respect that difference.” https://t.co/l2VbG2dDWC pic.twitter.com/adGpw9WXoV — The Hill (@thehill) January 5, 2019



Warren announced on New Year’s Eve that she was launching an exploratory committee ahead of the 2020 presidential election, becoming the first prominent Democrat to do so.

She is widely considered one of the top contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

