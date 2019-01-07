‘Aquaman’ Crosses $900 Million Globally, Closes In On A Billion Dollars
“Aquaman” continued to dominate the box office over the weekend, and the numbers have only continued to shoot up.
The Hollywood Reporter reported the following on the numbers:
Superheroes continue to dominate at the box office, where James Wan’s Aquaman stayed atop the chart in its third weekend with a domestic haul of $30.7 million, putting the pic’s North American total at $259.7 million for a mighty global tally of $940.7 million.
The Warner Bros. film enjoyed a major milestone Friday as it passed up Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($873.6 million) to become the biggest title in the DC Extended Universe, not adjusted for inflation. Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa in the titular role, is now assured of crossing $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales.
The numbers just keep getting crazier and crazier for the hit superhero movie. It has made nearly $950 million so far! Are you kidding me? (RELATED: This Latest Superhero Movie Is Expected To Make A Sickening Amount Of Money)
You could buy a pro sports franchise with that kind of cash. Where will it end? I have no idea, but it’s absolutely going to crush the billion dollar mark. That’s pretty much a guarantee at this point.
It would have to be pulled from every theater immediately for that not to happen.
I also still haven’t even managed to see “Aquaman” yet. I had the chance to see it over Christmas, but opted to see “Vice” instead. I don’t regret the decision. The Dick Cheney movie with Christian Bale was awesome.
Eventually, I’m sure I will get around to seeing “Aquaman” myself, and figure out just how good it is. I’ve heard a lot of mixed reviews. We’ll have to see how it turns out.
In the meantime, we can keep tracking the massive cash it keeps pulling down.