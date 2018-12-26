‘Aquaman’ Continues To Dominate The Box Office. It’s Now Made More Than $500 Million

“Aquaman” has officially crossed the half-a-billion dollar mark the box office.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following:

Warner Bros.’ Aquaman continued to rule the holiday box office Christmas Eve, earning $11.2 million from 4,125 theaters in North America and swimming past the $500 million mark globally. The DC superhero pic, starring Jason Momoa in the titular role, debuted domestically over the weekend to $67.4 million, easily enough to beat Christmas competitors Mary Poppins Returns and Bumblebee. Aquaman began opening mid-December overseas, where it has earned north of $420 million to date. Its domestic total through Monday is $79 million, including sneaks.

Here is a live reaction to me hearing the news that “Aquaman” has made over half-a-billion dollars:

I can’t even imagine how happy the people behind this movie must be right now. It could get the worst reviews in the world, but nothing can offset cold hard cash on the table. (RELATED: This Latest Superhero Movie Is Expected To Make A Sickening Amount Of Money)

Making over $500 million is about as cold and hard as it gets when it comes to cash.

Of course, this shouldn’t be too surprising for anybody that’s been paying attention. The aquatic superhero movie has been thrashing and burning the competition for several weeks at this point. It just won’t slow down at all.

Again, everybody could see this movie and hate it, but it wouldn’t matter in the end. We all know money is king, and right now “Aquaman” is flush with cash.

I really do need to get out there and see this movie just to get an idea of what has rocked the international entertainment stage. Make sure to check back once I do, because I’ll have my review waiting for all of you.

