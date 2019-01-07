Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Struggling And Feeling ‘Not Good Enough’

Hailey Bieber got personal with her fans Sunday in a lengthy post on Instagram in which she opened up about feeling “fragile” and “insecure” despite how things might look.

"Stepping into 2019 I want to be more open, I want to be more open about the things I struggle with and be able to be more vulnerable. I'm 22 years old, and the truth is no matter how amazing life may look from the outside I struggle…," the 22-year-old super model [sic], who always looks stunning, captioned her post, along with a snapshot of her smiling.

“I’m insecure, I’m fragile, I’m hurting, I have fears, I have doubts, I have anxiety, I get sad, I get angry,” she added. “I have had more days than I can count where I’ve found myself scrolling through Instagram comparing myself, comparing my looks, feeling like I’m not good enough feeling like I lack so many things and really struggling to be confident in who I am because I constantly feel like I’m just not good enough.”

Bieber, who surprised everyone last year with news she and pop singer Justin Bieber had gotten married despite denying earlier reports, explained that her post wasn't about seeking "sympathy." But more to share that she's human and a young woman learning "every single day" who she is.

“It’s hard finding who you are, but what’s even harder is being picked apart and compared to other women while trying to do that,” the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin shared. “There are days that I’m simply broken because of it. It would be incredible if other young girls and women could find it in themselves to lift each other up, to stop making other women who are struggling JUST LIKE THEM, feel incompetent and less than.”

“We ALL have flaws, and that will never change,” she added. “What I do know is, God made us individuals for a reason, with our own beauty, our own personalities, and our own story because there’s a specific plan and purpose for each and every human created and he makes no mistakes!!”

Bieber concluded, “So this year I’m gonna [sic] do my very best to just be ME and be confident with who I am. Cause I am enough, and I’m loved, and you are enough and you’re loved.”

The celebrity newlyweds made headlines in September with reports they secretly got married. after only being engaged for two months. The pair had rekindled their romance earlier in the year following the 24-year-old singer’s break up again from pop star Selena Gomez. Bieber and Baldwin dated previously before splitting up in 2016.