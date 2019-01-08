Woman Who Went Viral For Dipping Chicken Fingers In Soda Has A Music Video Now

The woman who got famous for dipping her chicken tenders into soda at the U.S. Open last year is continuing her meteoric rise with a new music video released earlier this month.

Alexa Greenfield, 26, was caught on camera dipping her fried chicken tenders into some kind of dark carbonated soda beverage. She did it again during a New York Knicks game, and that was it. She became a sensation. Thousands of Instagram followers later, she’s still hanging on to her fame. (RELATED: Is She Serious? Woman Caught On NBA Jumbotron Caught Dipping Her Chicken Into This Disgusting Substance [VIDEO])

Anyways, Alexa — or SlickenFingers, as she is known on Instagram — is back with a music video called “Chicken Soda.”

WATCH:

The video, which was posted on Friday, has already received close to 50,000 views.

Good for her?

