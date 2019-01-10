Trump’s 2020 Campaign Manager Thanks Jim Acosta For Proving Walls Work

Brad Parscale, the campaign manager for President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, thanked CNN’s Jim Acosta for making the case for a border wall Thursday.

Acosta traveled to McAllen, Texas to cover the presidential visit there and, as he awaited Trump, recorded a video of himself wandering along the border. “We’re not seeing any imminent danger,” Acosta says in the video as he walks the border fence. “There are no migrants trying to rush toward this fence. No sign of the national emergency the president has been talking about.”

I found some steel slats down on the border. But I don’t see anything resembling a national emergency situation.. at least not in the McAllen TX area of the border where Trump will be today. pic.twitter.com/KRoLdszLUu — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 10, 2019

“I found some steel slats down on the border. But I don’t see anything resembling a national emergency situation,” Acosta tweeted.

Conservatives noted the hypocrisy of the tweet. Among them was Parscale, who wrote, “I would like to thank Acosta for pointing out how peaceful, safe and secure it is at a part of the border that HAS a wall.”

I would like to thank @Acosta for pointing out how peaceful, safe and secure it is at a part of the border that HAS a wall. #RealNews #BuildTheWall https://t.co/bkssL9nOW3 — Brad Parscale (@parscale) January 10, 2019

The Trump border visit comes amid a partial government shutdown over funding for border security, as Democratic congressional leaders refuse to give the White House its requested funding for a border wall. (RELATED: Trump: Government Shutdown Could Last As Long As A Year)