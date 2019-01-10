R. Kelly Being Evicted From Chicago Music Studio Following Chilling Alleged Sex Abuse Scandal

Rapper R. Kelly is now being evicted from his music studio in Chicago, according to a report Thursday.

The “Ignition (Remix)” singer, 52, has been in a bit of an ongoing battle with the studio’s management, which is located on the West Side of Chicago. He’s failed to pay his rent for several months now and has been given a warning to pay the thousands of dollars due — or get out. (RELATED: ‘Shark Tank’ Star To R. Kelly: Kill Yourself While In Jail)

View this post on Instagram Hope you made it through #humpday A post shared by R Kelly (@rkelly) on Aug 8, 2018 at 9:12pm PDT

The Blast reported the following:

We’re told Kelly is over $80,000 in arrears, and an eviction lawsuit was filed against him in July by the owner of the building, Midwest Commercial Funding. Sources directly connected tell us a deal was cut on Monday between the two parties that Kelly would either pay the money back in two weeks or vacate the studio. We’re told the singer obtained his loan for the property through Midwest Commercial, and his contract guaranteed a 10-year lease at a monthly rate of $22,927.41.

This comes just days after Lifetime released a documentary series called “Surviving R. Kelly,” which chronicles R. Kelly’s rise to fame and alleged sex crimes committed throughout his career. Several victims claim they were involved in a sex cult run by the rapper, while other allegations suggest he was a pedophile.

R. Kelly has received swift backlash from some of his peers, including “Shark Tank” star Daymond John, who told the rapper to kill himself in prison.

As of now, R. Kelly has no arrest warrant out and he continues to parade around Chicago as a free man.

Follow Jena on Twitter