Tucker Mocks ‘Renaissance Poet’ Jim Acosta For Border Wall Video

Tucker Carlson began his show on Thursday by mocking CNN’s Jim Acosta for the video he posted on Twitter — wherein he appeared to provide a perfect example of the effects a wall would have along the southern border.

Acosta was in McAllen, Texas to cover President Donald Trump’s visit to the border. As Acosta awaited the president, he took a video of himself wandering along a segment of the border that is already protected by a wall. (RELATED: CNN’s Jim Acosta Says There’s No Border Crisis Near Texas Border Wall)

WATCH:

“We’re not getting a barrier along our southern border. We can’t, not now, not ever. That possibility was permanently destroyed today by a fact-seeking missile of truth launched by one of our country’s premier cable news outlets in a single devastating act of journalism, CNN killed the wall,” Carlson began. “Took their biggest guns to do it. The network dispatched its chief White House correspondent/moral philosopher/renaissance poet Jim Acosta to the U.S.-Mexico border.”

Carlson then aired the video that Acosta tweeted.

In the video Acosta posted, he wandered around steel slats on the border in McAllen, Texas, describing how “tranquil” it was.

Carlson continued:

“You see that? Take that, you nativist bigot freaks, you creepy wall obsessives. Jim Acosta just spanked you. He was there, not in some cushy air-conditioned studio in Washington with the rest of the talking heads, but in the field, on the scene, doing the kind of hard-boiled shoe-leather reporting that has made Jim Acosta a household name. Acosta went right to the wall itself. The very wall he finds immoral and has often argued against at press conferences. And what Jim Acosta found there will shock you, not a single illegal alien was anywhere near that wall.”

“There was no tent city. There were no predatory gang members or coyotes — MS-13, not there. There was no sad suffering caravan. Everything was just fineWhereasas Jim Acosta so memorably put it, the area around that steel barrier was pretty tranquil, see that’s what you get when you build walls, America, tranquility,” Carlson added. “That’s the last thing we need more of in this country, more peaceful bucolic scenes like that. Wait, that couldn’t have been CNN’s point, could it? Now it’s getting confusing.”

Trump’s border visit comes amid a partial government shutdown over funding for border security, as Democratic congressional leaders refuse to give in to Trump’s demand for over $5 billion to build the wall.

