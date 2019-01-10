Sanders Thanks Acosta For ‘So Clearly Explaining Why Walls Work’

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders thanked CNN’s Jim Acosta for his tweet earlier on Thursday — wherein he appeared to provide a perfect example of how a wall would work along the southern border.

When I went with President @realDonaldTrump to the border today I never imagined @Acosta would be there doing our job for us and so clearly explaining why WALLS WORK. Thanks Jim! https://t.co/7wC4rdEsZ2 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 10, 2019



She tweeted, “When I went with President Donald Trump to the border today I never imagined Jim Acosta would be there doing our job for us and so clearly explaining why WALLS WORK. Thanks Jim!” along with Acosta’s tweet. (RELATED: CNN’s Jim Acosta Says There’s No Border Crisis Near Texas Border Wall)

In the video Acosta posted, he wandered around steel slats on the border in McAllen, Texas, describing how “tranquil” it is. “I found some steel slats down on the border. But I don’t see anything resembling a national emergency situation,” he said.

“We’re not seeing any imminent danger,” Acosta stated in the video. “There are no migrants trying to rush toward this fence. No sign of the national emergency the president has been talking about.”

Following Sanders tweet, Acosta tweeted back at her saying, “While I’m glad she didn’t doctor this video, unfortunately [Sanders] is twisting the truth again. As we have been reporting today there are other sections of the border that don’t have walls or slats. Yet, the residents here feel safe.”

The reference to a doctored video dates back to Acosta’s scuffle with the White House back in November. During Trump’s press conference following the midterm election, Acosta refused to hand over a microphone to a White House intern. The White House alleged that he put his hands on the intern. Acosta alleged that the video the White House published was doctored. Ultimately, he got his press pass revoked and then the court ordered it reinstated.

Trump’s border visit comes amid a partial government shutdown over funding for border security, as Democratic congressional leaders refuse to give in to Trump’s demand for over $5 billion to build the wall. The shutdown does not appear to be ending soon, and the president explained earlier in the day Thursday that he “almost definitely” will resort to declaring a national emergency to get the funding.

Follow Mike on Twitter