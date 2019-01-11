US Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Suffers Brutal Injury

U.S. gymnast star Aly Raisman announced Wednesday that she suffered a scary fall, and it’s likely that she’ll be out of commission for a while as she recuperates.

The two-time Olympian announced on Twitter that she’d broken her elbow after falling down the stairs this week. (RELATED: Pro Baseball Player Suffers Extremely Graphic Leg Injury On Camera)

“I survived two Olympic Games and 19 years of gymnastics without ever breaking a bone…the stairs got me… I fell and broke my elbow,” the three-time gold medalist wrote, accompanied by a black and white photo of her wearing a tightly wrapped cast covering most of her right arm.

I survived two Olympic Games and 19 years of gymnastics without ever breaking a bone…the stairs got me… I fell and broke my elbow. pic.twitter.com/RgFLupOEUI — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) January 9, 2019

Raisman has competed in two Summer Olympic Games — first in 2012 and again in 2016. She claims the 2020 Olympics, set to take place in Tokyo, Japan, are “on her mind,” however she hasn’t ramped up training to an Olympic level quite yet. And given this recent setback, it looks like it may take her even longer to recover and get back into Olympic shape, if that’s what she’s thinking about.

