Utah Jazz Guard Donovan Mitchell Dunks Over Lakers Center JaVale McGee

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell had an insane dunk late Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The ultra athletic guard sliced down the lane and took flight over Lakers center JaVale McGee for an absolutely wild dunk.

You can watch the insane video below.

It really doesn’t get much crazier than that dunk from Mitchell. He’s not very tall at all, and can still absolutely fly.

If you’re McGee in that situation, you have to get out of the way or tackle him. You can’t allow yourself to get put on a poster like that. You just can’t let it happen. (RELATED: Murray State Basketball Player Ja Morant Throws Down Insane Dunk Over Defender)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) on Jan 11, 2019 at 10:54pm PST

Now, that video will exist forever. McGee getting flown over by Mitchell is now etched into YouTube’s storage for eternity.

Like I said, either tackle him or get out of the way. That’s basketball 101. It’s not hard to figure out at all. I’d rather take a hard foul than get lit up. Apparently, McGee missed the day of practice that was taught.

