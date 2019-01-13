NFL Playoff Ratings Shoot Up For Colts Vs. Chiefs And Rams Vs. Cowboys

The NFL saw some great television ratings for the Saturday playoff games.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Chiefs win over the Colts drew an overnight rating of 19.0, which means roughly 19 percent of households with TVs tuned in. That was a nine percent increase over the same time slot last year. (RELATED: Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes Is The First Big 12 Quarterback To Win An NFL Playoff)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs) on Jan 13, 2019 at 10:07am PST

The Rams over the Cowboys got an overnight rating of 20.5, which was an increase of 23 percent over last season for the same time slot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams) on Jan 12, 2019 at 10:21pm PST

The ratings for the league have been incredibly strong all season, and they’re obviously only continuing to surge forward with momentum.

I also have no doubt at all that the Sunday games will also put up massive numbers. The Saints and Patriots are both playing, and those two teams always draw eyeballs.

Add in the Nick Foles intrigue for the Eagles, and you’re bound to see some massive numbers. Check back tomorrow to see what we get. In the meantime, enjoy all the action.

