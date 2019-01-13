White House Slams Democrats For Puerto Rico Vacation During Shutdown

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders harshly criticized Democratic lawmakers for flying to Puerto Rico for a political event and vacationing during a partial government shutdown.

Democrats in Congress are so alarmed about federal workers not getting paid they’re partying on the beach instead of negotiating a compromise to reopen the government and secure the borderhttps://t.co/zpJypJ2Slq — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 13, 2019

Democratic lawmakers like New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez were spotted on the beaches of Puerto Rico during a meeting for a political action committee which supports the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. The retreat comes on the 24th day of a partial government shutdown, the longest funding lapse in the history of the U.S.

Spotted: Sen. Bob Menendez on the beach at a resort in Puerto Rico on Day 22 of the partial government shutdown. Reports say dozens of Dems are in PR for the CHC BOLD PAC winter retreat — including meetings on Maria cleanup, and a party with PR’s “Hamilton” cast. pic.twitter.com/6FaBYKPo4L — David McAlpine (@DavidMcAlpine) January 12, 2019

The shutdown is a result of a high-stakes fight between President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders, who refuse to appropriate funding for his proposed wall along the U.S. southern border. Trump is demanding $5.7 billion in funding for a border barrier of some kind with Democratic lawmakers saying they will give him no more than $1.6 billion. (Related: Dems Rebuff Trump At Every Turn In Shutdown Negotiations)

Democrats have refused to budge from their position of $1.6 billion with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi even telling Trump in a situation room meeting last week that even if Trump reopened the government they would not negotiate. Trump is now exploring funding options to begin construction on the wall, including declaring a national emergency.

The president has said publicly that he has the “absolute right” to declare an emergency if he wanted to, but is holding out hope that a deal can be made with Congress.