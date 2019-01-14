Clemson Offensive Coordinator Makes Special Stop During Team White House Visit

One member of the Clemson University coaching staff made a quick stop to visit an old friend on Monday — a Clemson football alumnus who is now serving his country as a U.S. Secret Service agent.

After defeating Alabama’s Crimson Tide in the College Football National Championship game, Jeff Scott, Clemson’s co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, took time out from his team’s White House visit to tweet a photo of himself with a Secret Service Kevin Youngblood. (RELATED: Clemson Upsets Alabama To Start Their Own Dynasty)

Always great to see former ⁦@ClemsonFB⁩ WR Kevin Youngblood #WRU pic.twitter.com/Va1WYru1is — Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) January 14, 2019

And it seems that the photo op has the makings of a tradition. Coach Scott posted a similar photo during the team’s visit in June of 2017.

Great to see former Clemson teammate Kevin Youngblood here to greet us at the White House #ClemsonVisitsDC pic.twitter.com/szMdBJErzZ — Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) June 12, 2017

Youngblood became an agent in 2009 after a brief NFL stint with the Carolina Panthers in 2007. He was a wide receiver at Clemson from 2000-2003. He played with Coach Scott from 2000-2002.

Following their national championship win, the Clemson Tigers were treated to a catered fast food feast at the White House, reportedly paid for by President Donald Trump himself.

