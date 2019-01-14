3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes In East Tennessee

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake hit east Tennessee about 12 miles south of Knoxville during the early hours of Monday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

“Light shaking” was reported around 4 a.m. in Maryville, a city of about 27,000 people where the effects of the quake were concentrated, reported the Knoxville News Sentinel. No damage has been reported yet.

The earthquake happened in the East Tennessee Seismic Zone, a relatively active earthquake area that includes parts of Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama, according to USA Today.

One of the biggest earthquakes in the area in recent memory happened on Dec. 12. A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Decatur, which is about 60 miles southwest of Maryville. That earthquake was the strongest in 45 years and shook people to as far as Atlanta, reported the Knoxville News Sentinel. (RELATED: ‘That’s Not Happening’: Meteorologist Fact-checks Claim The Shutdown Is Making Weather Forecasts Worse)

Tennessee’s biggest earthquake also happened near Maryville in 1973. It was a 4.7 magnitude quake, reported the Knoxville News Sentinel.

To put Monday’s 3.0 magnitude earthquake in perspective, a pair of earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.0 and 5.8 hit near Anchorage, Alaska, on Nov. 29. The earthquakes caused the Tsunami Warning Center to issue a tsunami warning for the area surrounding Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city, but the warning was soon rescinded.

Video of the earthquakes’ effects showed people hiding under their desks, roads collapsing and products falling off of grocery store shelves.

No one died in Alaska’s late November earthquakes, reported Curbed.

