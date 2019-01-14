Los Angeles Rams Fan Gets His Face Bitten During Playoff Game Against The Cowboys

A Los Angeles Rams fan had a bad time at the Saturday night playoff game against the Cowboys.

Former MLB player Dallas Braden shared a video on Twitter of a man that had his face bitten, and it’s not pretty.

It’s unclear from the video what started the whole incident or how it went down. However, it’s clear the police were not happy and the man suffered a serious facial wound.

You can watch it below.

Sometimes you just gotta bite down & go for it. pic.twitter.com/MlRSeCj9Em — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) January 13, 2019

That facial wound is absolutely brutal. That won’t be healing up anytime soon. You can take that to the bank.

That poor dude went to the Rams game to support Jared Goff and the rest of the squad against the Cowboys, and ended up going home with a serious injury to his face. (RELATED: Here Were The Best Moments From Wild Card Weekend In The NFL)

What a horrific turn of events for that guy. One moment you’re watching the Rams dominate on their way to a win, and the next, part of your face is bleeding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Rams (@rams) on Jan 13, 2019 at 9:56pm PST

Props to this guy for maintaining his cool when the cameras were rolling. I think I speak for most men out there when I say that I would have lost it if somebody bit me in the face.

